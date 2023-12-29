The Liberty Bowl will feature the Iowa State Cyclones squaring off against the Memphis Tigers on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Iowa State is averaging 26.3 points per game on offense this year (73rd in the FBS), and is giving up 21.7 points per game (35th) on the other side of the ball. While Memphis' defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 20th-worst by allowing 422.7 total yards per game, its offense ranks 16th-best with 452.3 total yards per contest.

See how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Iowa State vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Iowa State Memphis 358.2 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (38th) 349.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.7 (100th) 129.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.8 (78th) 228.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (13th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (34th) 19 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,674 yards (222.8 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Abu Sama III has 610 rushing yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has collected 477 yards on 102 carries, scoring four times.

Jayden Higgins' 769 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 67 times and has totaled 44 receptions and five touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 60 receptions totaling 741 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Brahmer has a total of 320 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has put up 3,516 passing yards, or 293.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has thrown 28 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 20.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Blake Watson has rushed 177 times for a team-high 1,045 yards (87.1 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 50 receptions this season are good for 463 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has taken 59 carries and totaled 283 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has collected 61 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 981 (81.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 98 times and has four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put together an 825-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 51 passes on 83 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or Memphis gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.