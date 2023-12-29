Goliad County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Goliad County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Goliad County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skidmore-Tynan High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Goliad, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 29
- How to Stream: Watch Here
