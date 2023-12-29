The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) hit the road to collide with Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets (15-14) at Toyota Center on Friday, December 29. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Maxey Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Tyrese Maxey Total Fantasy Pts 1184.0 1201.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.8 41.4 Fantasy Rank 16 20

Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Maxey Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun gets the Rockets 20.9 points, 9.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets put up 111.8 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 109.0 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Houston averages 45.3 rebounds per game (fifth in league) while allowing 44.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

The Rockets knock down 12.2 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.5 on average.

Houston has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 12.7 (22nd in league).

Tyrese Maxey & the 76ers

Tyrese Maxey is posting 25.8 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

The 76ers outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game (scoring 121.6 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 110.6 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +331 scoring differential overall.

Philadelphia records 45.0 rebounds per game (eighth in the league) while conceding 42.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

The 76ers knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 38.0% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.2 per game their opponents make at a 34.3% rate.

Philadelphia has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 12.0 (fifth in NBA action) while forcing 14.0 (sixth in the league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Maxey Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Tyrese Maxey Plus/Minus Per Game 2.8 10.6 Usage Percentage 27.4% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 58.8% 59.2% Total Rebound Pct 15.7% 5.8% Assist Pct 27.0% 26.7%

