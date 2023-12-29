The Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) take on the Houston Rockets (15-14) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Rockets 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)

76ers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-2.1)

76ers (-2.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.5

The 76ers have had more success against the spread than the Rockets this season, tallying an ATS record of 21-9-0, as opposed to the 19-10-0 record of the Rockets.

Philadelphia (17-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (73.9%) than Houston (12-8) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (60%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents aren't as successful (37.9% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (66.7%).

The 76ers have an .826 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-4) this season while the Rockets have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-12).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are 24th in the league in points scored (111.8 per game) and second-best in points conceded (109.0).

In 2023-24, Houston is fifth-best in the NBA in rebounds (45.3 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44.1).

This season the Rockets are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24.9 per game.

Houston is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.3) and 22nd in turnovers forced (12.7).

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 36.0%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.