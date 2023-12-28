On Thursday, Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) into a home matchup with Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) at Target Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tim Hardaway Jr. Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 675.6 1054.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 24.1 37.7 Fantasy Rank 26 102

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks

Hardaway provides the Mavericks 17.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

The Mavericks have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 119 points per game, seventh in the league, and are giving up 117.6 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.

Dallas loses the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It collects 42.2 rebounds per game, 24th in the league, while its opponents pull down 46.6.

The Mavericks hit 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.4 more than their opponents.

Dallas has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns posts 22 points, 9.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game, making 51.5% of shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by six points per game (scoring 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league while allowing 107.3 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +172 scoring differential overall.

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 44.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 40.8 per outing.

The Timberwolves connect on 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

Minnesota forces 13.4 turnovers per game (14th in the league) while committing 14.3 (24th in NBA action).

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Tim Hardaway Jr. Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 0.4 5.5 Usage Percentage 24.4% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 54.9% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 6.9% 15.9% Assist Pct 7.7% 14.4%

