Terry County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In Terry County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brownfield High School at Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
