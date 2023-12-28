The SMU Mustangs take on the Boston College Eagles in the Fenway Bowl as double-digit, 10-point favorites on December 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 49.5 for the contest.

SMU has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Boston College is accumulating 25 points per game (82nd-ranked). It ranks 96th in the FBS defensively (29.5 points given up per game).

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ESPN

SMU vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -10 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

SMU Recent Performance

The Mustangs have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 494.3 total yards per game during that stretch (sixth-worst). They've been more competent defensively, ceding 363 total yards per game (68th).

While the Mustangs rank third-best in scoring offense over the last three games (47.3 points per game), they've been less effective defensively with 23 points allowed per game (98th-ranked).

Although SMU ranks -32-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (237.7 passing yards surrendered), it has been more successful on offense with 296.3 passing yards per game (30th-ranked).

The Mustangs rank 55th in rushing offense (198 rushing yards per game) and 93rd in rushing defense (125.3 rushing yards per game surrendered) during their last three contests.

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In SMU's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mustangs are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

SMU games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).

SMU has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

SMU has played in eight games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter and won each time.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mustangs an 80.0% chance to win.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 3,204 yards (246.5 ypg) on 206-of-344 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 198 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 128 times for 720 yards (55.4 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 101 times for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland's 518 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has registered 34 catches and seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has caught 36 passes for 474 yards (36.5 yards per game) this year.

Kelvontay Dixon has hauled in 24 catches for 420 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Elijah Roberts has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 27 tackles.

Kobe Wilson, SMU's leading tackler, has 62 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Isaiah Nwokobia has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 51 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

