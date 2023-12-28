In this year's Fenway Bowl, the Boston College Eagles are double-digit underdogs (+10) against the SMU Mustangs. Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-10) 50.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends

SMU has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 10-point favorites this season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 6-2.

Boston College has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

