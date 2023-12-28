Thursday's contest that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) against the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-63 in favor of Texas Tech, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Sam Houston 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-15.8)

Texas Tech (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Texas Tech is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Sam Houston's 6-6-0 ATS record. The Red Raiders are 5-5-0 and the Bearkats are 7-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats score 71.1 points per game (273rd in college basketball) and give up 71.8 (202nd in college basketball) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Sam Houston accumulates rank 187th in the nation. Their opponents collect 36.5.

Sam Houston hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

Sam Houston and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bearkats commit 13.4 per game (301st in college basketball) and force 14.4 (49th in college basketball).

