The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents.
  • Prairie View A&M is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 47th.
  • The Panthers score 7.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Roadrunners allow (78.4).
  • When it scores more than 78.4 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Prairie View A&M scored more points at home (72.4 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
  • At home, the Panthers gave up 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • Prairie View A&M made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa L 74-55 McLeod Center
12/18/2023 North American W 92-61 William J. Nicks Building
12/20/2023 @ Rice L 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/28/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 @ Grambling - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

