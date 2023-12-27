The Texas Longhorns (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.6 points, Jackson State is 5-2.

Texas' record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns score are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59.0).

Texas has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 59.0 points.

Jackson State is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers concede.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Texas Schedule