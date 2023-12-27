The Texas Longhorns (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 54.6 points, Jackson State is 5-2.
  • Texas' record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns score are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59.0).
  • Texas has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 59.0 points.
  • Jackson State is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.
  • This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers concede.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG%
  • Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Long Beach State W 106-62 Moody Center
12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center
12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/27/2023 Jackson State - Moody Center
12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center
1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena

