How to Watch the Texas vs. Jackson State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 54.6 points, Jackson State is 5-2.
- Texas' record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns score are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59.0).
- Texas has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 59.0 points.
- Jackson State is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.
- This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers concede.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Amina Muhammad: 9.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.6 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 106-62
|Moody Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|W 88-75
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 104-51
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.