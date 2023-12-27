Texas vs. Jackson State December 27 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Longhorns (11-0) will meet the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
Texas vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Miya Crump: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Angel Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- TI'lan Boler: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Areyanna Hunter: 4.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
