The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl as just 2-point favorites on December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total has been set at 53.5 points for this game.

Defensively, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best by giving up only 295.0 yards per game. The offense ranks 53rd (403.8 yards per game). With 29.5 points per game on offense, Oklahoma State ranks 55th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 93rd, allowing 29.0 points per game.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -2 -110 -110 53.5 -105 -115 -120 +100

Texas A&M Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Aggies have been bottom-25 in total offense with 411.3 total yards per game (-36-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 289.3 total yards allowed per game (20th-best).

The Aggies rank 70th in the FBS with 20.7 points per game allowed on defense over the last three contests, but they've really been finding success on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 15th-best with 39.7 points per game during that time frame.

With an average of 239.0 passing yards per game on offense and 162.7 passing yards allowed on defense over the last three games, Texas A&M ranks 89th and 57th, respectively, during that stretch.

With an average of 172.3 rushing yards per game on offense and 126.7 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three games, the Aggies rank 83rd and 95th, respectively, during that timeframe.

The Aggies have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

Texas A&M has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M has a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 2 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Texas A&M games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).

Texas A&M is 6-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Texas A&M has gone 4-0 (85.7%).

The Aggies have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has compiled 1,452 yards (121.0 ypg) on 118-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has 514 rushing yards on 97 carries with five touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has collected 484 yards on 96 attempts, scoring five times.

Ainias Smith's 795 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 80 times and has totaled 53 receptions and two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 514 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 46 passes and compiled 27 grabs for 453 yards, an average of 37.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Edgerrin Cooper, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected 9.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 78 tackles.

Josh DeBerry has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

