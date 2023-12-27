The Phoenix Suns (14-15) square off against the Houston Rockets (15-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Kevin Durant of the Suns and Fred VanVleet of the Rockets are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, AZFamily

Space City Home Network, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets dropped their most recent game to the Pacers, 123-117, on Tuesday. Alperen Sengun was their leading scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 30 16 5 4 0 0 Fred VanVleet 18 4 9 2 1 1 Tari Eason 16 8 1 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun gives the Rockets 20.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

VanVleet contributes with 17.1 points per game, plus 4.1 boards and 8.6 assists.

The Rockets receive 13.8 points per game from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 8.8 boards and 1.6 assists.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 16.7 points, 4.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Watch Durant, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 20.3 10.3 4.4 1.1 0.8 0.4 Fred VanVleet 18.8 4.1 7.9 1.7 0.7 2.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.5 9.4 1.9 0.4 1 1.6 Tari Eason 10.6 7 0.9 1.5 0.3 0.8 Jalen Green 12.9 3.7 3 0.6 0.4 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.