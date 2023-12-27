Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets meet at Toyota Center on Wednesday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -106)

Sengun is averaging 20.8 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 9.5 -- equals his over/under on Wednesday.

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 17.1 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (17.5).

He has grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (8.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 15.5-point prop bet set for Jabari Smith Jr. on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

He has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Durant's 30.3 points per game average is 1.8 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Wednesday's assist over/under for Durant (5.5) is the exact same as his season-long assist average.

Durant has hit 2.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Devin Booker's 27.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Booker averages 8.3 assists, 0.8 more than Wednesday's prop bet (7.5).

His 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

