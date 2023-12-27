How to Watch the Rockets vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (14-15) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Suns.
Rockets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Rockets Injury Report
|Suns vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Rockets Prediction
|Suns vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Rockets Player Props
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.5% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 19th.
- The Rockets score an average of 111.8 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 114.5 the Suns allow.
- Houston has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Rockets are averaging more points at home (112.9 per game) than away (110.5). And they are conceding less at home (101.8) than on the road (115.8).
- In 2023-24 Houston is allowing 14 fewer points per game at home (101.8) than on the road (115.8).
- The Rockets average 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.1) than away (26.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Dillon Brooks
|Out
|Oblique
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
