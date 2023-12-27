The Phoenix Suns (14-15) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on December 27, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Suns Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.5% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 19th.

The Rockets score an average of 111.8 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 114.5 the Suns allow.

Houston has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Rockets are averaging more points at home (112.9 per game) than away (110.5). And they are conceding less at home (101.8) than on the road (115.8).

In 2023-24 Houston is allowing 14 fewer points per game at home (101.8) than on the road (115.8).

The Rockets average 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.1) than away (26.2).

Rockets Injuries