Ahead of a game against the Phoenix Suns (14-15), the Houston Rockets (15-13) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 at Toyota Center.

The Rockets' last contest was a 123-117 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday. Alperen Sengun totaled 30 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable (Personal), Josh Okogie: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1.5 224.5

