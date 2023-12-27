The Phoenix Suns (14-15) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-13) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Rockets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -1.5 224.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played nine games this season that finished with a point total higher than 224.5 points.

Houston's outings this season have a 220-point average over/under, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Houston has a 19-9-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won seven of its 18 games, or 38.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Rockets vs Suns Additional Info

Rockets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 19 65.5% 114.5 226.3 114.5 222.8 229.2 Rockets 9 32.1% 111.8 226.3 108.3 222.8 221.8

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

This year, Houston is 12-3-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

The Rockets put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Suns give up (114.5).

Houston has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 5-8 overall record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Rockets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 19-9 12-7 10-18 Suns 11-18 6-13 16-13

Rockets vs. Suns Point Insights

Rockets Suns 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.5 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-11 5-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-7 108.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 16-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-5 14-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-4

