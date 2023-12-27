Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
Should you bet on Miro Heiskanen to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues face off on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- Heiskanen has scored in three of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.
- Heiskanen has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.
- Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|26:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|25:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:02
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 4-0
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
