Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) are 4.5-point underdogs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points 22 times.

Dallas has an average point total of 237.1 in its games this year, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

This season, Dallas has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.

Dallas has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 22 73.3% 119.3 231.3 117.8 229.7 233.8 Cavaliers 12 40% 112 231.3 111.9 229.7 222.7

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

Five of Mavericks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Dallas has fared worse at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.

The Mavericks average 7.4 more points per game (119.3) than the Cavaliers allow (111.9).

Dallas has a 15-7 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall when putting up more than 111.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 16-14 6-4 19-11 Cavaliers 16-14 6-1 16-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Mavericks Cavaliers 119.3 Points Scored (PG) 112 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 15-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 17-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 117.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.9 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-7 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.