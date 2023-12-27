On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, a pair of the league's top scorers -- Luka Doncic (second, 33.5 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.7) -- hit the court when the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

The Mavericks average 119.3 points per game (seventh in the league) while allowing 117.8 per contest (22nd in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers score 112.0 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 111.9 (seventh in league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 231.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 229.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has covered 16 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Cleveland has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mavericks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Cavaliers +5000 +2000 -

