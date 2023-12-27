Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues play on Wednesday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Robertson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jason Robertson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

Robertson has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Robertson has a point in 22 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points eight times.

Robertson has an assist in 18 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 5 31 Points 4 10 Goals 1 21 Assists 3

