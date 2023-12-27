Jalen Green plus his Houston Rockets teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 123-117 loss to the Pacers (his previous game) Green produced five points.

We're going to break down Green's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.7 12.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.7 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.0 PRA -- 24.2 19.6 PR -- 21.1 16.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Green's Rockets average 100.9 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 114.5 points per game, the Suns are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.3 rebounds per game.

The Suns concede 25.2 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2022 37 26 7 4 1 0 0 12/2/2022 37 30 3 2 2 0 3 10/30/2022 31 15 1 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.