Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in DeWitt County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeWitt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cuero High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 27
  • Location: Lexington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.