Alperen Sengun could make a big impact for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sengun, in his last game (December 26 loss against the Pacers), produced 30 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sengun's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.8 20.3 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 10.3 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.4 PRA -- 35.5 35 PR -- 30.3 30.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Suns

Sengun is responsible for taking 17.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.4 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.9 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 114.5 points per contest.

Allowing 41.3 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 25.2 per game, seventh in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2022 29 10 16 2 0 1 0 12/2/2022 24 13 4 2 0 1 2 10/30/2022 29 16 9 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.