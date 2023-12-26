The Rice Owls square off against the Texas State Bobcats in the First Responder Bowl as 5.5-point underdogs on December 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 59.5 in this game.

While Texas State ranks 17th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 33.8 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS in scoring (36.0 points per game). In terms of points scored Rice ranks 49th in the FBS (30.3 points per game), and it is 69th defensively (26.7 points allowed per game).

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Texas State vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -5.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Texas State Recent Performance

With 432.7 yards of total offense per game (-22-worst) and 436.7 yards allowed per game on defense (25th-worst) over the last three contests, the Bobcats have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Over the Bobcats' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 43rd in scoring offense (35.3 points per game) and -126-worst in scoring defense (50.7 points per game surrendered).

Although Texas State ranks -60-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (251.3 passing yards allowed), it has been more competent offensively with 271.7 passing yards per game (46th-ranked).

Despite having the 106th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (161.0 rushing yards per game), the Bobcats rank -53-worst in run defense over that stretch (185.3 rushing yards ceded per game).

In their last three contests, the Bobcats have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Texas State has gone over the total twice.

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Texas State has hit the over in five of its 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Texas State has a 4-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Texas State has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 3,188 yards (265.7 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 68.6% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 199 times for 1,209 yards (100.8 per game), scoring 10 times.

This season, Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 91 times for 461 yards (38.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's leads his squad with 847 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 71 receptions (out of 93 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 52 passes for 819 yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kole Wilson's 61 catches are good enough for 697 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ben Bell leads the team with 8.0 sacks, and also has 12.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

Brian Holloway is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 84 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Kaleb Ford-Dement has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

