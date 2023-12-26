The Houston Rockets host the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center on Tuesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Alperen Sengun, Tyrese Haliburton and others in this game.

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 22.5-point total set for Sengun on Tuesday is 2.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 9.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (10.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +108) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.1 points per game this season, 2.4 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 17.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 8.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -147) 11.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Haliburton's 24.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton averages 12 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Haliburton has hit 3.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Myles Turner's 16.8 points per game average is 1.3 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

Turner has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

