The Houston Rockets (15-12) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Indiana Pacers (14-14) on Tuesday, December 26 at Toyota Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets won their last game 106-104 against the Pelicans on Saturday. Alperen Sengun's team-leading 37 points led the Rockets in the win.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Reggie Bullock SF Questionable Illness 1.9 1.2 0.3

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Smith: Questionable (Knee/Heel)

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

