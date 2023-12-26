The Indiana Pacers (13-8), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center, battle the Houston Rockets (11-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN.

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 20.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Fred VanVleet posts 16.7 points, 4.2 boards and 8.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Green puts up 18.5 points, 3 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game. He's also draining 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per contest (second in NBA).

Myles Turner is putting up 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He's draining 51.6% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rockets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Rockets Pacers 109.4 Points Avg. 128.5 105.6 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 46.2% Field Goal % 51% 35.9% Three Point % 38.2%

