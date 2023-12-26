Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates will match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Smith put up 26 points and 11 rebounds in a 106-104 win versus the Pelicans.

We're going to look at Smith's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.0 15.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 10.6 Assists -- 1.7 2.0 PRA -- 24.6 27.7 PR -- 22.9 25.7



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Pacers

Smith is responsible for attempting 11.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

Smith's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 106.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.9.

Giving up 125.8 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Pacers have given up 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.5 assists per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 47 30 12 3 3 1 2 11/18/2022 36 12 8 1 2 2 0

