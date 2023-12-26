Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NBA action on Tuesday will include Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (15-12) hosting the Indiana Pacers (14-14) at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1087.8
|1133.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40.3
|47.2
|Fantasy Rank
|20
|8
Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 9.2 boards per contest.
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) and give up 107.7 per outing (second in the league).
- Houston wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the league, while its opponents grab 44 per contest.
- The Rockets make 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.2 more than their opponents (11.1).
- Houston forces 12.2 turnovers per game (23rd in the league) while committing 12.6 (10th in NBA action).
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).
- The Pacers score 126.5 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 125.8 (29th in league) for a +19 scoring differential overall.
- Indiana loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 39.8 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 42.6.
- The Pacers hit 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 3.6 more than their opponents.
- Indiana forces 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth in league) while committing 12.8 (13th in NBA).
Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.7
|2.8
|Usage Percentage
|27.2%
|26.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.6%
|63.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.5%
|6.5%
|Assist Pct
|27.9%
|48.8%
