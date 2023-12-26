Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates will take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 106-104 win versus the Pelicans, Sengun tallied 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Sengun's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.4 19.4 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 9.3 Assists 5.5 5.2 4.6 PRA -- 34.8 33.3 PR -- 29.6 28.7



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 17.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

Sengun's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 106.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.9.

The Pacers concede 125.8 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers are eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.5 assists per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 26 14 8 3 0 2 0 11/18/2022 28 11 9 4 1 0 1

