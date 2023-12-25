Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) are 4.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Mavericks vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Mavericks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.7)

Suns (-0.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.7

The Suns (11-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 12.4% less often than the Mavericks (15-14-0) this year.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Phoenix does it in fewer games (57.1% of the time) than Dallas (65.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 10-8, while the Mavericks are 2-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense the Mavericks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA (119.0 points per game). Defensively they are 22nd (117.9 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Dallas is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (42.5 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.3).

At 25.1 assists per game, the Mavericks are 24th in the league.

In 2023-24, Dallas is second-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and ranked 14th in turnovers forced (13.4).

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (15.7). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 36.9%.

