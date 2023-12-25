Player prop bet options for Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Mavericks vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -149)

Monday's prop bet for Doncic is 36.5 points, 3.6 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 8.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Doncic has dished out 9.1 assists per game, which is 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.

Doncic averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 18.5 point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Monday is 0.9 more than his season scoring average (17.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Hardaway has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -135)

Monday's over/under for Dereck Lively is 8.5. That is 0.4 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -164)

Durant has put up 30.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

He has collected 6.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged 5.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Devin Booker's 27.7-point scoring average is 2.8 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

Booker's assists average -- 8.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's over/under.

He 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

