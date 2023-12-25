A pair of the NBA's top scorers -- Kevin Durant (third, 31.0 points per game) and Luka Doncic (second, 32.0) -- take the court when the Phoenix Suns (12-10) host the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Favorite: Suns (-5.5)

Suns (-5.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 TV: ESPN

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic delivers 32.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for the Mavericks.

Dereck Lively is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's making 74.8% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

The Mavericks are receiving 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this season.

The Mavericks are receiving 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr. this season.

Grant Williams gives the Mavericks 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant puts up 31.0 points, 5.7 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Devin Booker posts 27.4 points, 6.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Eric Gordon averages 14.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Jordan Goodwin posts 6.4 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

Mavericks vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Mavericks 115.1 Points Avg. 119.9 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 116.5 47.3% Field Goal % 47.3% 38.5% Three Point % 37.4%

