Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (14-14) and Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (17-12) clash with at Footprint Center on Monday, December 25, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Luka Doncic
|Kevin Durant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1523.7
|1118.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|56.4
|46.6
|Fantasy Rank
|10
|3
Buy Durant and Dončić gear on Fanatics!
Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Insights
Luka Doncic & the Mavericks
- Doncic averages 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per contest (second in league).
- The Mavericks' +33 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) while allowing 117.9 per contest (22nd in league).
- Dallas comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 42.5 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 46.3.
- The Mavericks make 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents. They are shooting 36.9% from deep (14th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 36.7%.
- Dallas wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.4 (second in league) while its opponents average 13.4.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kevin Durant & the Suns
- Kevin Durant is posting 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.
- The Suns average 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 114 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.
- Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 44.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.5 per outing.
- The Suns connect on 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12. They shoot 36.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.7% from long range.
- Phoenix has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 14.2 (25th in NBA action) while forcing 11.9 (28th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Luka Doncic
|Kevin Durant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.1
|2.8
|Usage Percentage
|35.7%
|32.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.1%
|63.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.7%
|9.6%
|Assist Pct
|41.3%
|27.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.