The Phoenix Suns (14-14) and Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (17-12) clash with at Footprint Center on Monday, December 25, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 1523.7 1118.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.4 46.6 Fantasy Rank 10 3

Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic averages 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per contest (second in league).

The Mavericks' +33 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) while allowing 117.9 per contest (22nd in league).

Dallas comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 42.5 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 46.3.

The Mavericks make 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents. They are shooting 36.9% from deep (14th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 36.7%.

Dallas wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.4 (second in league) while its opponents average 13.4.

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant is posting 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

The Suns average 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 114 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 44.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.5 per outing.

The Suns connect on 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12. They shoot 36.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

Phoenix has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 14.2 (25th in NBA action) while forcing 11.9 (28th in the league).

Luka Doncic vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game 2.1 2.8 Usage Percentage 35.7% 32.7% True Shooting Pct 61.1% 63.7% Total Rebound Pct 12.7% 9.6% Assist Pct 41.3% 27.2%

