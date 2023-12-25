Derrick Jones Jr. and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 144-119 win over the Spurs, Jones put up 11 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 14.6 16.2 PR -- 13.5 15 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

Jones is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

The Suns concede 114 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 25.1 per contest.

The Suns allow 12 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/30/2022 8 2 1 0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.