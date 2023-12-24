TCU vs. Hawaii: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 24
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) are 5.5-point underdogs against the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The game begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.
TCU vs. Hawaii Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|TCU
|-5.5
|149.5
TCU Betting Records & Stats
- TCU's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.
- TCU's games this year have an average point total of 158.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Horned Frogs' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.
- This season, TCU has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.
- The Horned Frogs have entered three games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for TCU.
TCU vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|6
|54.5%
|88.5
|164.8
|70.1
|136.6
|151.2
|Hawaii
|2
|28.6%
|76.3
|164.8
|66.5
|136.6
|139.4
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- The Horned Frogs record 88.5 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 66.5 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- TCU has a 5-5 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.5 points.
TCU vs. Hawaii Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|5-6-0
|5-4
|6-5-0
|Hawaii
|2-5-0
|0-1
|5-2-0
TCU vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|Hawaii
|13-4
|Home Record
|12-5
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-4
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.4
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
