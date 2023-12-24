The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) play the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

TCU has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 83rd.

The Horned Frogs put up 88.5 points per game, 22 more points than the 66.5 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

TCU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).

The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 in road games.

When playing at home, TCU averaged 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule