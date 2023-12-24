How to Watch TCU vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) play the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- TCU has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 83rd.
- The Horned Frogs put up 88.5 points per game, 22 more points than the 66.5 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- TCU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU put up 77.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, TCU averaged 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|W 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
