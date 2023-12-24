The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) play the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • TCU has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Rainbow Warriors are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 83rd.
  • The Horned Frogs put up 88.5 points per game, 22 more points than the 66.5 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
  • TCU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU put up 77.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).
  • The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • When playing at home, TCU averaged 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Arizona State W 79-59 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion W 111-87 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

