Sunday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 79-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 24.

There is no line set for the game.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

TCU vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 79, Hawaii 72

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-6.5)

TCU (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Hawaii has a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to TCU, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Rainbow Warriors have gone over the point total in five games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over six times.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 88.5 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (156th in college basketball). They have a +202 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game.

TCU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. It collects 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.5.

TCU knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.8%.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

