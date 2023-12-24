Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. JMU

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: L 78-55 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: @ UL Monroe

@ UL Monroe Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Southern Miss

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-7

7-3 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 78-62 vs FGCU

Next Game

Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Old Dominion

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-5

8-2 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: L 87-50 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-5

10-2 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 87-65 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. UL Monroe

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-6

8-3 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 79-55 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: JMU

JMU Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Texas State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

9-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: W 63-52 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Marshall

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

6-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: L 66-59 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Arkansas State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-13

6-4 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: L 67-62 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Troy

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

3-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 81-66 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Appalachian State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-5 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: W 81-78 vs Mercer

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Louisiana

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-20

6-5 | 5-20 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 64-46 vs LSU-Shreveport

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-20

6-4 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: W 93-51 vs LaGrange

Next Game

Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-23

6-7 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: L 105-66 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. South Alabama

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-21

7-5 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: L 68-34 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game