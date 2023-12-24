Seeking an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Lamar

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-5

5-4 | 21-5 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 68-51 vs TCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-10

4-7 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 48-47 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nicholls

@ Nicholls Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-8

7-3 | 17-8 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: W 70-36 vs Texas Lutheran

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

4. Texas A&M-CC

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-8

6-4 | 17-8 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: W 77-33 vs Our Lady of the Lake

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Concordia (TX)

Concordia (TX) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-16

5-4 | 10-16 Overall Rank: 248th

248th Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: L 86-53 vs Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

6. Northwestern State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19

4-7 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: L 75-57 vs Central Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Champion Christian

Champion Christian Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. New Orleans

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

3-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: W 83-59 vs Alcorn State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Nicholls

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-18

6-6 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: L 69-50 vs Grambling

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Houston Christian

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-19

5-6 | 6-19 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 66-40 vs Schreiner

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC

@ Texas A&M-CC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. McNeese

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 0-27

4-8 | 0-27 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 88-64 vs Tarleton State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game