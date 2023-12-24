Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly Women's SEC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
SEC Power Rankings
1. South Carolina
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 93-62 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 88-36 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
3. LSU
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: W 80-48 vs Coppin State
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
4. Alabama
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: W 99-61 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
5. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: W 82-75 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Auburn
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: W 69-62 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
7. Florida
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: W 82-65 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Winthrop
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: W 70-53 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Arkansas
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: W 66-58 vs UIC
Next Game
- Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: W 62-47 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Georgia
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: L 52-51 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. Tennessee
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 85-63 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Liberty
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
13. Missouri
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: W 85-42 vs UMKC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
14. Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: W 87-80 vs Lipscomb
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
