Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.1 per game.

Tolbert's 17 receptions are good enough for 200 total yards (and an average of 18.2 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 30 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tolbert and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tolbert vs. the Dolphins

Tolbert vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Tolbert will play against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 203.1 passing yards per game.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Cowboys vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Jalen Tolbert Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tolbert with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tolbert Receiving Insights

Tolbert has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this season.

Tolbert has 6.0% of his team's target share (30 targets on 504 passing attempts).

He has averaged 6.7 yards per target (200 yards on 30 targets).

In one of 10 games this season, Tolbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (2.4%).

Tolbert has been targeted three times in the red zone (3.5% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tolbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.