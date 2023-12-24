Dak Prescott vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16: Cowboys vs. Dolphins Preview, Stats
The Miami Dolphins (10-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) are slated to come together at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, which means that Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott will be leading the charge for the respective offenses. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.
Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
Dak Prescott vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup
|Dak Prescott
|2023 Stats
|Tua Tagovailoa
|14
|Games Played
|14
|68.8%
|Completion %
|71.0%
|3,639 (259.9)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,921 (280.1)
|28
|Touchdowns
|25
|7
|Interceptions
|10
|212 (15.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|55 (3.9)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 275.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Dolphins Defensive Stats
- This year, the Dolphins are 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21.0 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (293.4 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami's D has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 2,843 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks eighth with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Dolphins have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 90.4 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- Defensively, Miami is 27th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 65.9%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 10th at 36.8%.
Tua Tagovailoa Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 266.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cowboys Defensive Stats
