The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will look to upset the Miami Dolphins (10-4) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Dolphins favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Dolphins and Cowboys? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Cowboys matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cowboys vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have led seven times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Dolphins have led six times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter five times and outscored their opponent nine times in 14 games this year.

In 14 games this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 12 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Cowboys have won the third quarter six times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

In 14 games this year, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost three times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Cowboys' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, lost three times, and tied one time.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been winning eight times, have been losing five times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

At the end of the first half, the Dolphins have been winning 10 times (10-0 in those games) and have been losing four times (0-4).

2nd Half

This season, the Cowboys have won the second half in seven games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games and have lost the second half in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Dolphins or the Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.