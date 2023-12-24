The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Miami Dolphins' defense and Jalen Ramsey in Week 16 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Cowboys pass catchers' matchup against the Dolphins pass defense.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 199.3 14.2 2 21 11.89

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 1,306 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 103 catches on 141 targets with eight touchdowns.

Through the air, Dallas' passing attack has been producing this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 3,523 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks second with 28 passing touchdowns.

The Cowboys rank second in the NFL in scoring with 30.8 points per contest and rank sixth in total yards with 368.1 per game.

Dallas sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.0 times per game (eighth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cowboys are throwing the ball more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 86 total red-zone pass attempts (49.1% red-zone pass rate).

Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense

Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 12 tackles and five passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Miami has given up 2,843 (203.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Dolphins average 21.0 points conceded per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

Miami has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Jalen Ramsey Rec. Targets 141 26 Def. Targets Receptions 103 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1306 12 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 93.3 1.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 452 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 23 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 3 Interceptions

