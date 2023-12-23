For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Wyatt Johnston a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnston stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Johnston has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Johnston averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:11 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:55 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.