The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.7% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Arlington has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.
  • The Mean Green are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 20th.
  • The Mavericks score 15.2 more points per game (75) than the Mean Green allow their opponents to score (59.8).
  • UT Arlington is 6-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UT Arlington is putting up 79.7 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging on the road (67.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Mavericks are allowing 19.8 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (84).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Arlington sinks fewer treys away (6.5 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.6%) than at home (35.6%) as well.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 74-37 College Park Center
12/16/2023 Air Force W 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech L 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym

