The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.7% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.

UT Arlington has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Mean Green are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 20th.

The Mavericks score 15.2 more points per game (75) than the Mean Green allow their opponents to score (59.8).

UT Arlington is 6-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home UT Arlington is putting up 79.7 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging on the road (67.8).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are allowing 19.8 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (84).

Beyond the arc, UT Arlington sinks fewer treys away (6.5 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.6%) than at home (35.6%) as well.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule