When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Texas be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 19 22 108

Texas' best wins

Texas, in its best win of the season, took down the Texas State Bobcats 77-58 on November 30. With 20 points, Max Abmas was the leading scorer versus Texas State. Second on the team was Tyrese Hunter, with 19 points.

Next best wins

96-85 over LSU (No. 188/RPI) on December 16

86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 188/RPI) on November 26

80-64 at home over Rice (No. 221/RPI) on November 15

71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 239/RPI) on December 22

88-56 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on November 6

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, the Longhorns have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Texas has the 234th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Longhorns' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

UT has 19 games remaining this season, including seven contests against Top 25 teams.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

Texas Longhorns vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

