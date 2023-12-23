2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Texas be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
How Texas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|19
|22
|108
Texas' best wins
Texas, in its best win of the season, took down the Texas State Bobcats 77-58 on November 30. With 20 points, Max Abmas was the leading scorer versus Texas State. Second on the team was Tyrese Hunter, with 19 points.
Next best wins
- 96-85 over LSU (No. 188/RPI) on December 16
- 86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 188/RPI) on November 26
- 80-64 at home over Rice (No. 221/RPI) on November 15
- 71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 239/RPI) on December 22
- 88-56 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on November 6
Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- According to the RPI, the Longhorns have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Texas has the 234th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- In terms of the Longhorns' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.
- UT has 19 games remaining this season, including seven contests against Top 25 teams.
Texas' next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
